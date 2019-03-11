Home Cities Delhi

Cruz control

She is an EDM artiste, yes, but for her, personally, she admits she can never define her style.

Published: 11th March 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Devochka

By Karan Pillai
Express News Service

Out of all the arguments that favour Mayra Cruz being called an international artiste, perhaps the most personal one would be Brazilian’s stage name itself — Devochka — which means ‘girl’ in Russian. This deliberate melding of cultures, starting with a feature as simple as a name itself, is what defines her music as well, one that she refuses to categorise under the banner of any particular genre.

She is an EDM artiste, yes, but for her, personally, she admits she can never define her style. “People says that it’s psytrance or progressive trance but believe me, no... it is not! I prefer to say that I don’t like the concept of genres. I make music as my heart asks me to do,” she says. Expected to come to India for a three-day tour, Mayra says she is content with her journey so far. She shares, “I feel so proud of everything. I never thought that someday I could go so far. I’ve learned many things, but one of the most important ones is that you must to have your head in place and if it is possible, control your anxiety.”

The bigger picture

The DJ, who grew up in the colonial landscape of Minas Gerais, Brazil, has always been drawn towards the world of electronic music. “As a professional, it was in a small party,” she recalls her first performance. “I don’t remember it as well (as I can) but, in the beginning when you are inexperienced you do have fear. It happens with normal people (laughs).” But can her case be considered normal? At a time when male DJs still outnumber their female counterparts in almost all major global festivals, Devochka comes across as a disruptor, ready to bring some ounce of balance in the world of EDM. One who, as she always maintains, is happy to be a crusader for women DJs.

International girl

Known mostly for her original mixes and her magnetic stage personality, Mayra has performed in countries like Germany, Egypt, France, Austria, Finland, Hungary and Switzerland. Her rise in the international ranks was given a major boost when she was chosen to perform in the prestigious Lollapalooza festival in the US, last year in March. That was the first time that she performed in the festival, where her name featured in a line-up that also had the likes of global stars like The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Arctic Monkeys, and others. She has also been featured in the list of Top 50 DJs of Brazil in 2016 and 2017.

So, how does she prepare for her live performances? The answer turned out to be a simple one by her standards, showing us that she doesn’t let the magnitude of the event get to her. “I like to drink a dose of tonic gin, and stay concentrated alone for 10-15 minutes before I start playing,” she coolly says, adding that she produces her music on an iMac i5. “The rest of my equipment comprises of Focusrite 2i2, Mackie MR8 speakers, Roland XPS-10  keyboard and Ableton Live software,” she shares.

(Check online for her tour schedule.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp