Home Cities Delhi

Life coaching for kids catches parents’ fancy

Psychologist, psychotherapist and ParenTeen coach Bharti Rakheja couldn’t agree more.

Published: 11th March 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

IT is not easy being a child these days. Like adults, they do have a plethora of challenges plaguing their tender minds, maybe of varying magnitude. “We assume children to be problem free and happy always. However, this may not be true. They do have their share of worries, anxiety and stress. Sadly, children don’t know where to go and whom to talk to. Parents are very prescriptive in their approach and their solutions aren’t enough. Sometimes, the child only needs a patient ear, someone to listen, understand and help them clear the cobwebs in their heads without being judgmental,” says life coach Jolly Priya, explaining how people like her pitch in to help a child, and at times their parents too.

Psychologist, psychotherapist and ParenTeen coach Bharti Rakheja couldn’t agree more. Rakheja, who is also the founder of Delhi-based Soul Foundations, adds, “As kids realise their autonomy, they find it difficult to take pains to please their parents by maintaining their grades. Besides academics, other issues now drive the kids’ interests. They struggle with a strong urge of belongingness for which they slowly start moving away from family values and start experimenting with new things around them, some good, some not so good.” More often than not, parents try explaining, scolding, rewarding and punishing, threatening, but it may or may not work. “The child’s need for autonomy teamed with structured guidance and intervention is the process of life coaching,” says Rakheja.

Life coaching for children is gathering steam. Rakheja says it is because parents find it challenging to facilitate the adolescents’ phase and don’t shy away from seeking help. “Awareness is increasing, and parents seeking counsel is on rise. It helps both parents and kids to understand each others perspective,” says Priya.

Life coaching helps children open up and speak about their problems because coaching does not believe in prescribing; instead, it focuses on diagnosing and supporting. “Each child has a different need, and hence the sessions are tailored to their needs, learning type and their personality, reaching to the heart of their problem and empowering them,” says Priya.

Another area where it comes handy is in realising short-term and long-term goals for children. “Kids need to see a connection between their efforts and their goals. Life coaching helps the child realise his or her life goals and then evaluate long term and short term goals by leveraging resources and maintaining motivation,” says Rakheja.

Priya, who has recently teamed with a soon-to-be-launched parenting website, theparentslogue.com, to offer free of cost life coaching to children along with her team at Golden Sun, promises confidentiality, one-to-one attention, professional handling and accurate feedback. She says, “We listen to both kids, and parents, and prepare a summary of understanding and provide feedback. Our younger generation does not need advice; they need empathy and want you to trust them. Let’s provide this to them.”

Rakheja, who conducts personal sessions as well as workshops, has a life skills workshop for preteens and teens starting on 18 March 2019 in the Capital. “It will expose the child to concepts like self-awareness, positive thinking, discipline, goals setting, empathy, teamwork, stress handling and more. It’s more of internal grooming for external smartness. One can check my website (bhartirakheja.com) for details and book a seat,” she adds.

Life coaching for children

Life coaching helps children open up and speak about their problems because coaching does not believe in prescribing; instead, it focuses on diagnosing and supporting

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp