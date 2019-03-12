AAP raking up Ramzan issue as it has lost: Vijay Goel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Vijay Goel on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already conceded its defeat in Delhi and that is why it is deliberately triggering a row over the Lok Sabha polls being held during Ramzan, a month during which Muslims observe a fast, which is expected to begin on May 5-6 in Delhi.AAP leader Amanatullah Khan had tweeted on Sunday that elections will be held in Delhi on May 12, when Muslims will be observing Ramzan. ​

He had said that there will be less polling among Muslims and it will directly benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).“AAP has accepted its defeat in Delhi. AAP MLA Amantullah Khan spoke about Ramzan affecting elections. Festivals are celebrated every day in India and in this country he is talking about such a thing. Ramzan to bas bahana hai, apni haar khud maan jana hai (Ramzan is just an excuse, they have accepted their defeat),” he said.

The AAP has been giving advertisements every day about how projects have been initiated, Goel said.

“They are giving huge ads about projects being started now. In the last four-and-a-half-years, they have not worked and people are also reading it. They have not been working and they alleged that the Modi government is not allowing them to work,” Goel said. The Election Commission had said polls are conducted during Ramzan as an entire month cannot be excluded from the schedule.