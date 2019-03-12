Home Cities Delhi

Authorities to keep strict vigil on social media: CEO

Voting for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi is scheduled for May 12.

Published: 12th March 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter Facebook Social media

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Authorities will maintain vigil on social media platforms to check fake news and hate speech to ensure that the polls go off smoothly, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said on Monday, asserting that “appropriate action” will be taken against violators.

Voting for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi is scheduled for May 12. The counting is scheduled for May 23.
Outlining all measures his office was taking, Singh said for the “first time”, a social media expert had been included in the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) of the poll body, which will monitor both at state-level and district-level.

“Authorities will be monitoring all forms of the media, including TV radio, social media, like Facebook and Twitter, to check spread of any fake news and hate speech. For any individual violator, it will be reported at the district-level and for political parties, any violation would be reported at the state-level,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha election Lok Sabha polls 2019 India election Model code of conduct Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp