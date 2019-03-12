Authorities to keep strict vigil on social media: CEO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Authorities will maintain vigil on social media platforms to check fake news and hate speech to ensure that the polls go off smoothly, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said on Monday, asserting that “appropriate action” will be taken against violators.

Voting for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi is scheduled for May 12. The counting is scheduled for May 23.

Outlining all measures his office was taking, Singh said for the “first time”, a social media expert had been included in the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) of the poll body, which will monitor both at state-level and district-level.

“Authorities will be monitoring all forms of the media, including TV radio, social media, like Facebook and Twitter, to check spread of any fake news and hate speech. For any individual violator, it will be reported at the district-level and for political parties, any violation would be reported at the state-level,” he said.