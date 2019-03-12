Home Cities Delhi

Green tribunal wants complete map of Ridge area

It also warned that in case the government did not comply before the next date, it would pass coercive orders against the officials of the Revenue Department.

Published: 12th March 2019

The tribunal wanted a detailed map of the Southern Ridge | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday rapped the Delhi government for submitting an incomplete map of alleged encroachments that had taken place in the forest lands of the Southern Ridge and asked it to provide a comprehensive one, with full details.

A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore directed the principal secretary of the Revenue Department to have a proper map prepared under his supervision, giving a proper idea of the problem.
“The Revenue Department shall give a complete detail with regard to the khasra number; the total area and the date when such allotments were made. It shall also show as to whether proper approval, in accordance to law, for allotment of forest land had been obtained,” the bench said.

It also warned that in case the government did not comply before the next date, it would pass coercive orders against the officials of the Revenue Department. “The map and other details on an affidavit of principal secretary, Revenue Department may be filed before three days of the next date of hearing,” the bench, said while posting the matter for next hearing on April 5.

The tribunal said the map, prepared by the department has neither been signed by officials, nor is there a seal. The green panel had earlier slammed the department over varying figures on forest land encroachments in Southern Ridge and said it didn’t want ‘tamasha’ (drama) and sought authentic information.(With PTI inputs)

