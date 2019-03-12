Sterling performance 

Rebecca Vargese By

Express News Service

The word experimental is often used as an umbrella term to define designs that do not fit a preconceived notion. However, calling Dvibhumi’s aesthetics anything but experimental would be a gross misrepresentation. Did we mention, the label’s previous collection of earrings and bracelets were inspired by teaspoons and other kitchen vessels commonly found in the South Indian household?

Vyshnavi Doss

Shaped by her South East Asian sensibilities this time around, the latest collection Rinbum, which released earlier last month, relies heavily on Balinese architectural ornamentation. “When I first started thinking about a new collection I didn’t have a concept.

All I knew is that I wanted to experiment with free form and traditional Balinese pattern, that’s when I started imagining a Balinese tropical garden,” says the 36-year-old. The limited edition collection features 12 designs including the Lumut Danglers which evokes an image of a lotus pond draped in algae, has been created by 20 artisans from Celuk, Bali.