JNU sedition case: Why was the charge sheet rushed, asks Court

The case involves a February 2016 event organised in Jawaharlal Nehru University against the hanging of Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

12th March 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Monday hauled up the city police asking it why was a charge sheet in the JNU sedition case needed in such haste without getting sanction from the state government to initiate proceedings against the accused former student leaders.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat’s observation came after the public prosecutor informed him that it will take two to three months for getting prosecution sanction from the competent authority.
The court however listed the case for further hearing on March 29 and sought a report from the Delhi Police regarding the case.

The case involves a February 2016 event organised in Jawaharlal Nehru University against the hanging of Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru. The chargesheet was filed on January 14. It named former JNU student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven students.        

