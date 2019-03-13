Home Cities Delhi

Congress workers from Kerala, Maharashtra sent to Delhi

These volunteers trained workers on booth management in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh where the party managed to wrest power last year from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Published: 13th March 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To replicate the success of Assembly elections in three states, the Congress has roped in volunteers from Maharashtra and Kerala to train its booth-level workers in the national capital for the parliamentary elections. 

These volunteers trained workers on booth management in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh where the party managed to wrest power last year from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

“Apart from basic training to draw Congress sympathisers to booths, our foot soldiers will be trained to identify fault and tampering or malfunctioning of EVMs. Workshops will be organised in all districts to educate them about EVMs and to check their seal,” Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said.
 The city has about 13, 500 booths in seven constituencies. Voting will take place on May 12 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Kochar said the Central leadership will soon decide dates and venues of training camps. Another senior party functionary said a guidebook, PowerPoint presentations, and a video had been prepared.  “They (party workers) are being taught to read voters’ list and segregate party sympathisers. A 50-member committee will be formed for each polling booth. Our emphasis is to identify the people who own vehicles, as they can play an important role to bring out more people on the polling day.”  

On Monday, the Delhi Congress held a convention, ‘Mera Booth, Mera Gaurav (My Booth, My Pride), for its booth presidents.“The AICC will monitor the entire exercise. Booth management is a game changer. Workers should remain highly motivated else it can heavily cost a party. One of the reasons for our poor performances in 2013 and 2014 was that we didn’t aggressively deployed booth-level workers,” the party leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections Congress Workers Kerala Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp