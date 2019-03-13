Home Cities Delhi

Now, BJP to make bonfire of AAP failures

Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari also hit out at Kejriwal saying he “strongly damaged” the cause by “trying to stop” the Republic Day parade in 2014. 

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday decided to hit back at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi over its demand for full statehood to the city with Union minister Vijay Goel saying on Tuesday he will lit a symbolic bonfire of the “unfulfilled promises and failures” of the Kejriwal government.

Goel slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of full statehood, saying there was “no possibility owing to Kejriwal’s antics and drama.” 

On Tuesday, Kejriwal charged the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “betraying” people on the issue of full statehood to Delhi. He said he and other senior party leaders will burn the BJP’s 2014 manifesto on Wednesday.

