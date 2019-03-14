Delhi government gets more time to reply on fire safety

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: High Court on Wednesday granted more time to the city government to respond on a plea seeking immediate action against illegal hotels and guest houses running that are flouting fire safety norms. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon was hearing a plea by North, South and East MCDs, seeking more time to file their response. Petitioner and advocate Arpit Bhargava opposed their plea, saying the MCDs have already taken enough time.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 18. Bhargava has sought fixation of accountability in relation to compliance with provisions of law, especially fire safety and structural safety norms.

He has also sought strict action against Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh and compensation for family members of the 17 people who died in the fire on February 12. “...concerted effort must be made by all the respondents in taking action against all such guest houses and hotels spread across Delhi by immediately shutting down their operations and seal those who are found violating any provision of law especially fire safety and structural safety norms,” the petitioner said.