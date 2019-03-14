Jewellery that defines elegance

By Express News Service

Vadra Goenka Fine Jewels by Diagold has come out with its Pearl Droplets Collection, an assortment that reflects the eternal glory and sanctity of serene pearls and elegant diamonds. Flaunting unique designs in classy pearls and glistening diamonds with minimal use of coloured stones, the collection celebrates muted evergreen freshness of this season.

Amplifying the glory of sublime pearls and accentuating designs with use of glimmering diamonds, the collection is a mélange of exclusive jewels. Included in the collection are drop earrings, bracelets and necklines that reflects sophistication and simplicity with grace. “One can dazzle at any occasion with the magnificent combination of pearls and diamonds. The collection exhibits the sublimity of pearls that perfectly blends with the gleam of sparkling white stones,” said its founder and creative director Varda Goenka.