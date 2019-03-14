Over 9,000 service voters in Delhi’s electoral roll

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s electoral roll published this January has over 9,000 service voters which include armed forces personnel and diplomats posted in other places. Beginning on April 11, the general elections will be held in seven phases. Results will be out on May 23. The elections in Delhi are due on May 12. The last date for filing nominations for the Lok Sabha polls is April 23. The notification will be issued on April 16 and the last date for filing nomination is April 23. Scrutiny will take place on April 24 and last date for withdrawal of nomination is April 26.

The electoral roll is being continuously updated ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi scheduled on May 12, officials said. There are 9,023 service voters in the national capital’s electoral roll published on January 18, according to data shared by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi.Personnel of the armed forces, central armed police forces and state police personnel deployed outside their constituencies are considered as service voters. Diplomats and other support staff serving in embassies abroad are also service voters.

The Election Commission had in February said that there was a substantial increase in the number of service voters in the country enrolled ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as compared to 2014.

In total 16,62,993 service personnel have been enrolled as service electors in the country in the electoral roll 2019, it had said. In 2014, the corresponding figure was 13,27,627.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had said that around two lakh people have been added to the electoral roll in Delhi in the last two months, taking the total number of eligible voters till date to 1.39 crore. “On January 18, the total number of voters in the electoral roll of Delhi stood at 1,36,95,291. So, there is an increase of nearly two lakh voters since then,” he said.Authorities will keep a strict vigil on social media platforms to check the spread of fake news and hate speech to ensure free and fair polls, he had said. He asserted that “appropriate action” will be taken against violators. With agency inputs

