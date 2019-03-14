Home Cities Delhi

Over 9,000 service voters in Delhi’s electoral roll

. Beginning on April 11, the general elections will be held in seven phases. Results will be out on May 23.

Published: 14th March 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Vote

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s electoral roll published this January has over 9,000 service voters which include armed forces personnel and diplomats posted in other places. Beginning on April 11, the general elections will be held in seven phases. Results will be out on May 23. The elections in Delhi are due on May 12. The last date for filing nominations for the Lok Sabha polls is April 23. The notification will be issued on April 16 and the last date for filing nomination is April 23. Scrutiny will take place on April 24 and last date for withdrawal of nomination is April 26.

The electoral roll is being continuously updated ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi scheduled on May 12, officials said. There are 9,023 service voters in the national capital’s electoral roll published on January 18, according to data shared by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi.Personnel of the armed forces, central armed police forces and state police personnel deployed outside their constituencies are considered as service voters. Diplomats and other support staff serving in embassies abroad are also service voters.

The Election Commission had in February said that there was a substantial increase in the number of service voters in the country enrolled ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as compared to 2014.
In total 16,62,993 service personnel have been enrolled as service electors in the country in the electoral roll 2019, it had said. In 2014, the corresponding figure was 13,27,627.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had said that around two lakh people have been added to the electoral roll in Delhi in the last two months, taking the total number of eligible voters till date to 1.39 crore. “On January 18, the total number of voters in the electoral roll of Delhi stood at 1,36,95,291. So, there is an increase of nearly two lakh voters since then,” he said.Authorities will keep a strict vigil on social media platforms to check the spread of fake news and hate speech to ensure free and fair polls, he had said. He asserted that “appropriate action” will be taken against violators. With agency inputs
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp