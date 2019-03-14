Seminar held on women empowerment in Delhi

By Express News Service

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ITDC) organised a session on empowerment of women through spirituality at its flagship institute, the Ashok Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

The experiential session on Empowerment of women through spirituality was conducted by Brahama Kumaris through implementation of yoga techniques to strengthen metaphysical self.

The practical approach reflected on essence of meditation as unveiling the path to self-realization to be happy and healthy. Later, a recreational workshop on team building, motivation and entrepreneurship was held.