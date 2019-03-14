Home Cities Delhi

Took up law to save those falsely accused: Abdul Wahid Shaikh

He is also the author of ‘Begunah Qaidi’, a book on the story of his nine-year incarceration.

Published: 14th March 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Abdul Wahid Shaikh has now completed a course in law | PARVEEN NEGI

By MUDITAGI ROTRA
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On the morning of September 11, 2015, Abdul Wahid Shaikh, along with 12 other Muslim men, who had been accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blast case, offered their daily prayers and groomed themselves, with a hope that good news awaited them at a special court where their judgment was to be announced. After spending nine years behind the bars, Shaikh was finally acquitted of the terror charges “falsely” imposed on him. Seven others were sentenced for life imprisonment and five were awarded death sentence. Shaikh was in tears, while those convicted were smiling.

“They were happy for me. Also, they found some hope,” Shaikh told this newspaper when he visited the national capital to address a seminar on the plight of prisoners. In 2014, while in prison, Shaikh had enrolled himself in an undergraduate law course, which he completed in 2018.

He is also the author of ‘Begunah Qaidi’, a book on the story of his nine-year incarceration.

Explaining the day of verdict, he said: “I was striving to go back to my family, to my kids, who had by then, lived their precious childhood without their father, when my brother-in-law Sajid Ansari (one of the convicts who were sentenced to life term) walked to me to say — ‘Please stay for another day in the prison. I need to speak to you’.” Shaikh said ‘okay’ as he understood his pain.

“I was dying to be with my family but I readily accepted to stay back as I felt terrible for others, who were, like me, charged wrongly.” On that day, his brother-in-law spoke to Shaikh about fighting his case and about appealing to the higher courts. “He handed over a few letters, addressing his wife and daughter, who must have been eightyear- old at that time, as she was in her mother’s womb, when her father was put behind the bars,” Shaikh said, adding he passed on those letters.

“I consoled Sajid’s daughter, embraced her with more love than I did my own kid.” “It feels sad that till date she hasn’t been able to get justice but we have continued our fight since 2016.” Along with more than eight lawyers, Shaikh is still fighting the case of these 12 men “falsely accused and arrested” in the serial blast case that killed about 200 “because I know they are innocent and deserve justice”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2006 Mumbai train blast case Begunah Qaidi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp