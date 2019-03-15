Kejriwal the greatest enemy of full statehood, says Manoj Tiwari 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misleading the people on the issue of full statehood, which the ruling AAP is projecting as its trump card for the Lok Sabha election in the national capital.

“We are in favour of examining the demand for full statehood, but Kejriwal is himself the greatest enemy of full statehood to Delhi. Kejriwal has damaged the cause of full statehood by trying to stop the 26th January parade and attacking constitutional institutions,” Tiwari said during an organisational meeting of the party office-bearers on the preparations for the general elections.

Union Defence Minister and Lok Sabha in-charge, Nirmala Sitharaman, election co-in-charge Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya, party national vice-president and Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju, co-in-charge Tarun Chugh, Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Vijay Goel, and BJP MPs attended the party meeting.

Tiwari exhorted the BJP workers to reach out to voters for ensuring a repeat of the 2014 result in which all seven Lok Sabha seats went to the party.

“The way in which the CM used insulting words against the prime minister and his late father shows his frustration and culture. Kejriwal must understand that just like the prime minister, I belong to a poor family. But I am proud of the fact that like crores of poor parents even my parents have taught me that we must respect not only our society but also serve the country,” he said. “Using such unbecoming language for a person holding constitutional post shows that the person is uncultured.”

Every BJP workers is disciplined and cultured, he said, adding that the people of Delhi would give a fitting reply to AAP in the election.

“All the seven MPs get Rs 35 crore for development. In contrast, the Delhi government’s budget is Rs 53,000 crore but Rs 12,000 crore rupees got lapsed as no work was done. The MPs of Delhi have installed LED lights, CCTVs, developed parks and roads, but they don’t take the credit for it,” Tiwari said.

The party that won 67 seats in the Assembly polls is seeking a tie-up with a party which could not win a single seat, he added.