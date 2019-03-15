NGT directs chief secretary to submit report on solid waste management

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi chief secretary to personally monitor the progress in the implementation of solid waste management rules and asked him to submit a quarterly report.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel ordered that at least three wards, zones, circles in each municipal corporation may be notified within two weeks as model initially, which will be made fully compliant within the next six months.

“The remaining wards/zones/circles may be made fully compliant in respect of environmental norms within one year. A quarterly report be furnished by the chief secretary, every three months. First such report shall be furnished by June 30,” the bench said.

The tribunal directed the chief secretary to personally monitor the progress, at least once in a month, with all the district magistrates and it said that the officers concerned may be imparted requisite training. “The district magistrates may monitor the status of compliance of environmental norms, at least once in two weeks. Performance audit of functioning of all regulatory bodies may be conducted and remedial measures be taken, within six months,” the bench said. It asked the chief secretary to remain present in person before the tribunal with the status of compliance on September 23.

The NGT made it clear that the chief secretary may not delegate the above function and the requirement of appearance before this tribunal to anyone else.

The tribunal had earlier expressed concern over the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, in the city, saying the situation was highly unsatisfactory.