23 per cent fall in class 10 exam passout 

NEW DELHI: Delhi government schools fared poorly in a survey which found that pass percentage of Class 10 exams dropped by a whopping 23 per cent from 92.44 per cent in 2016-17 to 68.9 per cent in 2017-18. Moreover, as many as 55% of students from government schools did not graduate from Class 9 to Class 10 in 2016-17. “Where did the 1,72,995 students who did not transition to 10th class in 2017-18 go?” Praja Foundation founder and managing trustee Nita Mehta was quoted as saying in a press release.

MCD schools fared no better. The survey report released by Praja Foundation on Friday said enrolment in MCD schools fell from 8.69 lakh students in 2013-14 to 7.24 lakh in 2017-18 — a drop of 17 per cent. In government schools, there was a fall in enrolment of 1,32,138 students, an 8% drop from in the same period.

Also, Class 1 enrolments in MCD schools fell by 43% from 1.69 lakh in 2010-2011 to 95,817 on 2017-18. If the trend continues, the report warned, enrolments would come down to 37,938 in 2020-21.

Under the state’s correspondence education scheme Patrachar, students failing in 8th or 9th standard can apply for appearing in the 10th exam through correspondence. Data shows the Patrachar enrolment in 2017-18 in 10th class was only 2,830 students — 2% of the 1,72,995 students who dropped out of state schools.

“Although the Delhi government claims education as its success story, it is clear that public schools that cater to students from economically disadvantaged sections are unable to ensure their students, the quality of education that would enable them to complete their schooling and seek better opportunities,” Mehta said.