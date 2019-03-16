Have a colourful but safe holi

Shahnaz Husain By

Express News Service

Dry “Gulal” and the wet Holi colours of today contain many harmful substances. Among these are dyes, shiny particles of mica, lead, powdered glass, acids and alkalis. Apart from being a hazard to the environment, they affect the skin and hair adversely. The skin and scalp can get itching and rash. Following are some the things you must keep in mind before and after indulging in the festival of colours.

Holi is played out of doors, so remember to apply sunscreen on the face and other exposed areas of your body 20 minutes before going out in the sun. Use a sunscreen of SPF 20 and above. If your skin is prone to dark patches, select a higher SPF. For very dry skin, first apply the sunscreen, wait for a few minutes and then apply moisturizer.

For the hair, apply leave on conditioner or hair serum before playing Holi. Hair Cream containing sunscreen is also available. Take very little, spread on both palms and massage light into the hair, or smooth palms over the hair. Or, apply pure coconut oil and massage it lightly into the hair. The day after holi, mix two tablespoons honey with half a cup of curd. Add a pinch of turmeric. Apply this on the face, neck and arms. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash off with water. It helps to remove tan and soften the skin.

Apply Aloe Vera gel or juice on skin. It moisturizes the skin, relieving dryness. It also soothes sun burn. It contains zinc, which is anti-inflammatory. Take one tablespoon gram flour (besan), one teaspoon curd and one tablespoon aloe vera gel. Mix together and apply on the face, and wash it off after 20 minutes. You can even make your own mild Ayurvedic shampoo. Add a handful each of dry reetha, amla and shikakai to one litre of water and soak overnight. Next day, simmer over low fire till water reduces to half. Cool and strain. Keep in fridge. The liquid is enough for four hair washes.

Give your hair a nourishing treatment for a few days after Holi. Mix one tablespoon of pure coconut oil with one teaspoon castor oil. Heat and apply on the hair. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for five minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap three or four times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Wash your hair after an hour.