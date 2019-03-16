Delhi: Over 63,000 hoardings, banners removed to enforce model poll code

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 63,000 public hoardings, banners and posters carrying images of political leaders or any political references have been removed in the city in accordance with the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections. Voting will be held in Delhi on May 12, according to the poll schedule announced by the Election Commission on Sunday. “In 72 hours from the time of announcement of election dates, 63,449 hoardings, banners and posters have been removed from various public places,” according to information provided by the office of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

“As many as 30,533 such publicity material have been removed from areas falling in the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council, ” officials at the CEO’s office said.The numbers of hoardings and other materials removed In areas under the three municipal corporations are — 4,945 (North Corporation), 22,419 (South Corporation) and 3,141 (East Corporation), officials said.

In areas falling under the Delhi Cantonment Board, 2,411 hoardings and banner have been removed.“Under violation of the model code of conduct, up to March 15, a total of two FIRs/DD entries have been lodged against political parties, one each against the AAP and the BJP,” the CEO’s office said.In addition, 137 FIRs have been registered and 138 persons arrested under the Excise Act, it said.

“Till date, 179 bottles, 13,478 quarters of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 23 bottles, 83 halves, 33,779 quarters of country liquor and 343 beer bottles were seized”, the statement said. Also, 49 unlicensed arms, 71 cartridges or explosives or bombs have been seized, it said. As many as 2,881 licensed arms were deposited and 7,721 persons booked under various sections of the CRPC or police acts as preventive measures, the CEO’s office said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s publicity division DIP has asked various departments to remove advertisements funded by the government. The Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) has also directed the departments to form teams to inspect its premises and remove any such advertisements while asking them to maintain strict vigil in this regard. The DIP has directed heads of all the departments to ensure that such advertisements are not displayed, aired or broadcast.