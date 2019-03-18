Home Cities Delhi

Gangster’s selfie tour of Tihar Jail sparks probe

Tihar jail PRO Rajkumar told this newspaper that the video was recorded a few days ago by one of the prisoners.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tihar jail (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a video recorded by a prisoner at Mandoli jail, giving a selfie tour of the prison went viral, the Tihar Jail Authorities ordered a probe into the matter on Sunday. 

Tihar jail PRO Rajkumar told this newspaper that the video was recorded a few days ago by one of the prisoners.

“He posted it on the social media and we took note of it. An inquiry has been ordered as to how he managed to have a phone inside the prison and other things,” he said. 

“We are going to take appropriate action against this incident,” he added. 

In the video, the prisoner, identified as Shorab, a gangster from Uttar Pradesh, is giving a tour of the jail through his camera phone. 

He flaunts a luxurious life inside the prison, with access to cell phones and huge freedom without any guards on duty.   

The incident comes more than a week after gangster Keshav Kakkar who is currently in judicial custody, in Delhi’s Rohini jail, was caught running an extortion racket from inside the Rohini jail by staying in touch with his gang members through phone. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp