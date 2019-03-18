Gangster’s selfie tour of Tihar Jail sparks probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a video recorded by a prisoner at Mandoli jail, giving a selfie tour of the prison went viral, the Tihar Jail Authorities ordered a probe into the matter on Sunday.

Tihar jail PRO Rajkumar told this newspaper that the video was recorded a few days ago by one of the prisoners.

“He posted it on the social media and we took note of it. An inquiry has been ordered as to how he managed to have a phone inside the prison and other things,” he said.

“We are going to take appropriate action against this incident,” he added.

In the video, the prisoner, identified as Shorab, a gangster from Uttar Pradesh, is giving a tour of the jail through his camera phone.

He flaunts a luxurious life inside the prison, with access to cell phones and huge freedom without any guards on duty.

The incident comes more than a week after gangster Keshav Kakkar who is currently in judicial custody, in Delhi’s Rohini jail, was caught running an extortion racket from inside the Rohini jail by staying in touch with his gang members through phone.