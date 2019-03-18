Home Cities Delhi

Union minister Vijay Goel leads protest march against AAP, Congress ‘alliance’

Goel attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit saying they had forgotten the animosity AAP over corruption for gobbling up power and gaining seats.

Union minister Vijay Goels with BJP workers at a protest in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union minister Vijay Goel on Sunday led a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress warning the city’s residents against any alliance between the two parties.

Having led a group of several hundred protesters at the Jantar Mantar, Goel attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Sheila Dikshit saying they had forgotten the animosity AAP over corruption for gobbling up power and gaining seats.

Posters saying ‘Delhi ki Janta Savdhaan’ (Delhi’s citizens beware) were prominently displayed at the venue. 

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the electoral narrative of the BJP has been that of attacking the AAP and Congress over a possible alliance between the two parties.

BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan, Om Prakash Sharma and Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana also addressed the public along with Goyal.

On Saturday, Goel had stirred up a controversy by referring to Muncipal Corporations in the city as corrupt. While he was speaking at an event in Vikaspuri, Goel had said, “Aap mujhse kahoge MCD kaisi hai. Main kahoonga chor hai. Mujhe koi inkar nahi (if you ask me about the MCDs, I will say they are thieves. I don’t have a problem with that).”

Members of the ruling AAP attacked him saying BJP ministers were now accepting that there was corruption in the municipal authorities.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Are you calling MCD officials on BJP leaders thieves? Please clarify.”  

Goel had responded to Sisodia saying he was referring to the corruption in the agencies and uprooting it.

“Who would know better than you which party leader is corrupt? The public knows where the corruption is and I stand against it,” he added in his tweet.

