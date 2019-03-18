Jailed leader Dharam Pal Yadav ejected from Ghaziabad

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The district police of Ghaziabad denied former Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharam Pal Yadav permission to stay at a private hospital here, citing the sensitive law and order situation ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Yadav was sent back to the Dehradun District Jail, where he is serving a life term, on Friday, officials said.

DIG Upendra Agarwal said the action has been taken due to information that during Yadav’s proposed stay in the hospital, some of his supporters were planning to create disturbance in the area to influence voters.

Yadav was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on March 14 for treatment.

On the same day, he got himself referred to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad. On March 15, he was discharged from the hospital and sent to Dehradun jail.

Yadav was imprisoned in the much-publicised Mahendra Bhati murder case, Agarwal added. Yadav is a four-time MLA, two-time Parliamentarian and a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

He was convicted in the case by a special CBI court in 2015 along with two others.

Bhati, who was the Dadri MLA, was shot dead at a railway crossing in his constituency in 1992. Seven people were named in the charge sheet filed.