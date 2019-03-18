Legend of a goan dancing gown

Home Cities Delhi

He also has a Padma Shri to go with the uncountable design and leadership awards on his mantlepiece.

The Moda Goa Museum and Research Centre at Casa Dona Maria in Colvale village, Goa

HE’S ONE OF the world’s most admired names in fashion design. He’s also a prominent social activist, an active eco warrior, and gay rights advocate. He also has a Padma Shri to go with the uncountable design and leadership awards on his mantlepiece. But to most people who know him, especially in and 
around his hometown of Goa, Wendell is possibly just the nicest, sweetest and most kind-hearted soul.
The celebrity designer and social figure is now set to make the next giant leap in personal terms — as he’s now set to literally write his name into the giant, crinkly paged annals that will eventually be defined as the history books of tomorrow.

If you might sense a hint of irreverence, or some misplaced hyperbole — fret not, as Wendell is interested purely in preserving the spirit of Goan culture. 
For a bit more of background context, Wendell also happens to be a published author, having released books such as The Green Room (2012) on Indian fashion, and Poskem (2017), a fictional look at a grim Goan tradition. His earlier book, Moda Goa: History and Style (2012), reportedly took him over ten years of research, before going to print. Wendell's new museum, in turn, is essentially a curation of his personal collection of curios, artefacts and bric-a-brac over the years — primarily focused on unearthing slices of Goan heritage. You could think of Moda Goa as Wendell’s own museum of innocence, for all things to do with Goan costumes, design and lifestyle through the generations.

With this, Wendell will — in unofficial terms — also begin to be described as not just the patron of a museum, but a benevolent benefactor of the arts, and a saint for preserving indigenous cultural heritage. But before we amplify the 
accolades any further, we realise just how humble Wendell can 
be as a human being — to extend his personal time, energy and belongings for the greater cause of building a thoroughly Goan sense of cultural identity.
He began by telling us how all of it started with a suggestion by the late great cartoonist from Goa, Mario Miranda — to look up a certain garment called the Pano Bhaju, a traditional Goan wraparound garment, somewhat like a sarong, and worn under a blouse, ostensibly for events that involve dancing and community celebration.

Wendell’s personal quest to unravel the history of the Pano Bhaju, in essence, defines the Moda Goa Museum experience. “The Pano Bhaju is a garment that was worn 
by ladies to dance the Mando (traditional dance). I had not seen the garment until Mario mentioned the ensemble, because this garment was worn by high-class Christian Goans in the Margao area. Not North Goa where we grew up and now live. The origins of the garment are unusual with many influences. I researched the garment and spoke about it last year at The Goa Lit Fest,” he says”

