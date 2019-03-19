50,000 completed units in limbo due to lack of electricity connections

By Express News Service

Nodia homebuyers’ fight to get possession of their homes seems to be far from over, with the lack of electricity set to throw a spanner into the delivery schedule of around 50,000 units in the region.

According to the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India’s (CREDAI), there are about 50,000 dwelling units which are ready for possession. However, the only thing preventing delivery is the lack of electricity supply. “According to the current law, electricity connections can be issued to individual flat owners instead of the builder that owns an apartment complex. Now that the model code of conduct is in place, the electricity department is not willing to give connections to group housing,” a senior CREDAI NCR member told this publication.

This means that these 50,000 units is likely to remain in limbo as long as the model code of conduct is in place for the next two months. CREDAI says there are around 40 housing projects which are ready for possession in Noida and Greater Noida, including Mahagun’s Mirabella Inn, Aims Gardenia, Arihant, etc.

On August 10, 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued a notification directing the electricity department to provide individual connections to apartment owners instead of giving it to builders. “One of the reasons was because of the exorbitant power rate to flat owners, which was unfair. The authority had received complaints about inflated power bills,” another official from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority said.

CREDAI has decided to meet UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma seeking his intervention on the issue, and is planning to request him to restrict the order to only under-construction houses and not completed projects.

