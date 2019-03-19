Home Cities Delhi

50,000 completed units in limbo due to lack of electricity connections

This means that these 50,000 units is likely to remain in limbo as long as the model code of conduct is in place for the next two months.

Published: 19th March 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Nodia homebuyers’ fight to get possession of their homes seems to be far from over, with the lack of electricity set to throw a spanner into the delivery schedule of around 50,000 units in the region. 
According to the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India’s (CREDAI), there are about 50,000 dwelling units which are ready for possession. However, the only thing preventing delivery is the lack of electricity supply. “According to the current law, electricity connections can be issued to individual flat owners instead of the builder that owns an apartment complex. Now that the model code of conduct is in place, the electricity department is not willing to give connections to group housing,” a senior CREDAI NCR member told this publication.

This means that these 50,000 units is likely to remain in limbo as long as the model code of conduct is in place for the next two months. CREDAI says there are around 40 housing projects which are ready for possession in Noida and Greater Noida, including Mahagun’s Mirabella Inn, Aims Gardenia, Arihant, etc.

On August 10, 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued a notification directing the electricity department to provide individual connections to apartment owners instead of giving it to builders. “One of the reasons was because of the exorbitant power rate to flat owners, which was unfair. The authority had received complaints about inflated power bills,” another official from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority said.

CREDAI has decided to meet UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma seeking his intervention on the issue, and is planning to request him to restrict the order to only under-construction houses and not completed projects.

MCC spoiler
❶CREDAI says there are about 50,000 dwelling units which are ready for possession
❷Only obstacle is the lack of electricity connections to the units 
❸Under current law connections are to be given to individual owners instead of builders
❹However, since MCC is in place, authorities unwilling to give connections to group housing
❺CREDAI plans to seek UP government’s help to get connections for the units 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp