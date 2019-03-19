Home Cities Delhi

Maternity benefits same for all government doctors: Government

While the permanent resident doctors are entitled to 180 days of maternity leave, the ad hoc resident doctors are given only 84 days of maternity leave and, in many cases, not even that. 

Published: 19th March 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city government has issued a clarification regarding the guidelines for grant of maternity leave to ad hoc resident doctors following a notice from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to ensure that there is no discrimination against anyone when it comes to maternity benefits. The Delhi Medical Association had sought the intervention of DCW in the matter of maternity leave benefits available to ad hoc resident doctors at the Delhi government hospitals. 

While the permanent resident doctors are entitled to 180 days of maternity leave, the ad hoc resident doctors are given only 84 days of maternity leave and, in many cases, not even that. Citing this practice inhuman and unjust, the Delhi Medical Association urged the Commission to ensure that the Delhi government hospitals treat ad hoc and permanent resident doctors at par for extending maternity benefits.

The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 mandates 26 weeks of maternity leave for working women as against the earlier 12 weeks mandated in the Act in 1961.  

Later, the Department of Health & Family Welfare issued a Corrigendum where it modified the guidelines to incorporate 80 days of work in the 12 months prior to date of delivery.DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said maternity benefit is a right of every woman. 

“Its sad when bureaucrats are negligent in ensuring these rights. This leaves many women shortchanged or running from one office to another seeking what the law provides for them. The DCW shall continue to assist women seek their rights, especially that of maturity benefits,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doctor Maternity benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp