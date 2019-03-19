Home Cities Delhi

NHRSCL finally invites bids for part of bullet train project

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad line will have 12 stations, BKC, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Published: 19th March 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe | PTI

By Express News Service

After a dull set of months with little progress, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHRSCL) has finally invited bids for part of the 508 km-long Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. However, officials claim that the terms and condition tilt the contract in favour of Japanese company. One of the dream projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has been keenly awaited by infrastructure companies. However, to the disappointment of many, the bidding process has been restricted to only Indian and Japanese companies.

“While this is a very prestigious project, the clause is very limiting for the Indian companies and is totally in favour of the Japanese companies. We do not think many companies from India would be bidding for the project. However, it is premature to make any comments right now,” a senior official from Railway Ministry told TNIE.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad line will have 12 stations, BKC, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. Another aspect bothering bidders is that the work would have to be completed within 44 months. “The project is very challenging. I feel that the deadline of 44 months will be too early,” the official said. 

Last month, to create some buzz among the general public, the NHRCL had also announced a competition to design an official mascot, as in the case of 2010 Commonwealth Games, Shera, and Air India’s Maharaja. The agency had announced a reward of `50,000  for the winning entry. “The mascot essentially should be a well designed character which will personify the value system of NHRCL and will also be able to communicate effectively. Naming the bullet train will provide it an identity which will help people to establish a connect with the bullet train,” NHRCL said in a statement.

In September 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone and the government had set deadline of August 2022 for the project to become operational. Of the 508 km stretch, 468 km will be elevated, 27 km will be in tunnels — with seven km will be under the sea. 

A long stretch
Of the 508 km-long stretch of the full project, 468 km will be elevated, 27 km will be in tunnels — with seven km will be under the sea. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad line is planned to have 12 stations: BKC, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NHRSCL bullet train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp