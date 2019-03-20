Chopped finger lands pickpocket, accomplice in jail in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The impression of a pickpocket's chopped finger found from the crime spot has helped the police arrest him and his accomplice here.

Rahul, 24, and his accomplice Dharmbir, 35, were arrested on Monday on separate raids, when the probe team, with the help of Delhi Police's Finger Print Bureau, had identified Rahul by his chopped finger's impression, along with previous criminal records.

Rahul, a resident of Rohini was previously involved in four robbery and snatching cases.

"He was arrested from his residence, while Dharmbir was later arrested from his residence in Sultanpuri," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Monika Bhardwaj told IANS on Tuesday.

The DCP said the incident occurred on a bus on Sunday noon when Rahul and Dharmbir picked the wallet of one Ranjeet Kumar Yadav, who was travelling with three of his relatives -- Dharmender, Anil and Mukesh, from Peeragarhi to Janakpuri.

"When Ranjeet got down at Vikaspuri, he realised his purse was picked by someone. He suspected Dharmbir who threw his wallet on the bus. When he caught Dharmbir, Rahul attacked Ranjeet and his relative Dharmender with knife," the DCP said.

"During the confrontation, Dharmender, Anil and Mukesh were injured, while Rahul's finger got chopped-off and fell on the bus," she added.

"A hunt is on to nab the rest of the accused of their syndicate," the police officer said.