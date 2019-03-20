Curtains down with masterpiece desserts you can’t miss out on! 

Sharmila Chand By

Many streams of thoughts, several hours of research, dollops of sweetness, a dash of playfulness…, when mixed with culinary skills, what you get is a WOW dessert. No, it’s not what you expected. Chefs are loving to give you a surprise to the point of shocking you with their creativity. From healthy to decadent to whimsical, the choices are a delicious way to round off a memorable meal.

‘Parched’ at Nueva - All Day Dining and Neighbourhood Bar, is Chef Ashish Singh’s favourite. He explains, “Parched is an ode to Peru world in our style, it is a delightful mix of mint crumble, black rice parchment, dry nuts, dark chocolate mousse, a sprinkle of raspberry powder covered with a layer of black rice paper.”

In sync with the playful spirit of Pra Pra Prank, Chef Harangad Singh likes to offer anything but the usual. Hence, he has created ‘Ferraro Rocher Pra Pra Prank’ as a ‘must have’ dessert by the chocolate lovers. It is a unique chocolate ball stuffed with Gianduja chocolate mousse and molten chocolate centre served on a chocolate mousse. “It is marrying of chocolate flavours and the rich texture of gianduja and its distinct hazelnut flavor does the trick,” says Singh.

A creative fusion of traditional and modern style is ‘Chaulai Vanilla Mousse’ at Molecule Air Bar. “A very light dessert, a healthy option, it is soothing for every palate,” says Chef Anas Qureshi. “Here Vanilla mousse is coated with puffed Chaulai and served with mix berry coulis paint and amaranth chocolate cracker,” explains Qureshi. Ecstatic about his ‘guilt free’ dessert, he adds, “Chaulai grains are magical and they give the vanilla mousse a whole new dimension.”

‘Banana And Toffee’ at Unplugged Courtyard is again chef’s love of playing with ingredients to create something out of the world. “Made with in-house baked banana bread which is finished like a French toast, topped with caramel and raspberry sauce, accompanied with banana caramel ice cream and lemon mousse with a hint of coconut dust on top, it is our showstopper,” says Chef Akshay Bhardwaj.

The spirit of chefs’ innovation is best perceived in ‘Ras Malai Tres Leche’ at Farzi Café outlets. A perfect example of showcasing a traditional Indian dessert in a unique contemporary form and shape, while retaining the actual flavours, no wonder this dish has been a big hit amongst the diners as well as instagram clicks. Explaining the nuances of its flavours, Chef Saurabh Udinia says, “It is one dessert with three different forms of milk.” So next time you go out for a meal, make sure you complete your experience with a final masterpiece! Sharmila Chand is a noted food writer and author

Ras Malai Tres Leche at Farzi cafe

A large quenelle of carrot halwa cream is sandwiched between two soft fresh rasmalai; Kesar rabdi is poured on top and the dish is beautifully presented under a thin delicate net of crackling sugar, rose petals and dried fruits.