Home Cities Delhi

I-T department busts cricket betting racket in Delhi

The investigation wing of the department here raided premises in the Punjabi Bagh area over the week and also detected alleged illegal foreign assets of the accused in Dubai, London and the BVI.

Published: 20th March 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department Wednesday busted a cricket betting and hawala racket in Delhi and seized Rs 1.09 crore in cash and high-end watches worth Rs 50 lakh, officials said.

The investigation wing of the department here raided premises in the Punjabi Bagh area over the week and also detected alleged illegal foreign assets of the accused in Dubai, London and the British Virgin Islands.

While the department did not identify the accused, it said it has provisionally attached two houses in Punjabi Bagh and a farmhouse in the Bijwasan area, worth Rs 30 crore, as part of the probe.

Officials in the department said the accused are also "involved" in the business of illegal settlement of disputed properties even as the taxman recovered four luxury cars and 180 bottles of foreign liquor after the searches.

Rs 1.09 crore in cash, including Rs 14 lakh in foreign currency, jewellery worth Rs 1.8 crore and branded watches worth Rs 50 lakh have been seized, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
I-T department Cricket Bretting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp