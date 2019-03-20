Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal not to celebrate Holi in respect of CRPF men killed in Pulwama attack

The CRPF will also not be celebrating the festival of colours this year officially in solidarity with the families of the troopers killed in the suicide attack in south Kashmir.

Published: 20th March 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not celebrate Holi on Thursday as a mark of respect to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus, which was part of a convoy of the paramilitary force going to Srinagar from Jammu, on February 14.

"Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal will not celebrate the Holi festival tomorrow as a mark of respect to the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack" the AAP posted on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The CRPF will also not be celebrating the festival of colours this year officially in solidarity with the families of the troopers killed in the suicide attack in south Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kejriwal Jaish-e-Mohammed CRPF Terrorist Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp