Home Cities Delhi

Mastercard feels data rules may prevent fraud detection

Mastercard Inc. is concerned that India’s strict data localisation rules could compromise its ability to detect frauds and money laundering in the domestic payments system.

Published: 20th March 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

MasterCard

A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this picture. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

Mastercard Inc. is concerned that India’s strict data localisation rules could compromise its ability to detect frauds and money laundering in the domestic payments system. Storing customer data exclusively in India without creating mirror sites overseas is risky because “it takes away the capability to see the broader world,” said Mastercard’s Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach. However, he said the firm intends to comply with the new rules despite missing last year’s deadline. “As an industry, we need to respect the reality, and the reality is that’s where the country is going,” Miebach said in a recent interview.

In April, the Reserve Bank of India asked payment firms to ensure their data are stored exclusively on local servers, setting a tight six month deadline for compliance. India, China and Russia have some of the strictest data localisation rules.Mastercard and its larger rival Visa were among those that requested an extension after missing the RBI’s October deadline. Because international companies tend to store their data on global servers, countries that require data localisation force them to make additional investment in expensive domestic infrastructure and storage systems.

Miebach said that Mastercard is still working on how to ensure data is protected once it moves inside the country. A mirror site overseas would help detect frauds and spot money laundering patterns, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mastercard data localisation data localisation rules

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp