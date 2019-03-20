Now a tech-inspired bar for you to wine & dine

By Express News Service

With technology ruling the world these days, a revolutionary tech-inspired bar is all it takes to awe the audience. Gurugram, which happens to be the tech hub for Delhi NCR, is ready to brace to a revolutionary tech-inspired bar and modern Indian kitchen. Aptly named CAD (a.k.a Ctrl + Alt + Del), the motto of this technically-inclined restaurant is troubleshooting all your problems away by giving you an unforgettable dining experience. The place is decked with aesthetic artisanal cocktails paired with satiating modern Indian food to give you the pleasure you are looking for while out at a restaurant.

The binge factor about this place is that there is an element of surprise with technology and a careful balance that the proprietors have aspired to achieve between being all tech-savvy to imbibing those dreamy chill vibes. It is not just a tech bar, but also a craft kitchen, curating amazing dishes for you.

The brain child of seasoned entrepreneurs Vicky Mandal, Harshiv Garg and Sarthak Aggarwal, CAD was formed out of the three commonly used troubleshooting keys, Ctrl+Alt+Del, which the proprietors believe people can relate to while they are looking for troubleshooting their dining and drinking woes. “Our guests are completely thrilled about the concept. They order drinks and meanwhile play games on the screen,” say Mandal

The concept of using technology to place orders is a one of its kind experiment in the F&B industry. “Technology has taken the millennials by a storm and we thought of bringing in some of that magic here at our bar. Our guests look ecstatic about it,” says Harshiv Garg. “We came up with this idea for the love of technology and it’s amazing to see that people resonate our ideas,” adds Sarthak Aggarwal. Where: 32nd Milestone, Part 2, NH 8, Sector 15, GurugramMeal for two: Rs 1,800 plus taxesTimings: 12 noon to 12 midnight.