Delhi HC asks Daati Maharaj to reply on plea seeking cancellation of bail

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj to respond to the CBI’s plea which sought a cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to him in a rape case.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj to respond to the CBI’s plea which sought a cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to him in a rape case. Justice Chander Shekhar also asked three other accused in the case to file their replies to the agency’s petition. The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 26.

It had earlier asked the CBI to explain why it was seeking a cancellation and about the steps taken by the agency to take him into custody, as the matter was transferred to the agency in October, 2018. The investigating agency had said it was challenging the absolute protection given to the accused from being arrested as he would not cooperate in the investigation.

