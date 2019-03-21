In Holi tragedy, 3 boys electrocuted in Greater Noida

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

GREATER NOIDA : Three boys, aged between 11 and 13, were electrocuted to death Wednesday in Greater Noida. The incident occurred when the three victims, who were playing holi, entered a Noida Power Corporation Limited (NPCL) sub-station located in PHI-3 around 1 pm. According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, they received a call informing them of the incident around 4 in the evening.

“When we reached there we found three young children had died in the incident,” said Shwetabh Pandey, DSP, Greater Noida. “They entered the sub-station and apparently came into contact with live cables of a switch gear (circuit breaker) located in the sub-station and got electrocuted,” he explained adding that a fire had broken out during the electrocution.

The bodies of the three victims have been sent for an autopsy, added Pandey. The families of the boys — identified as Rinku (13), Vivek (12) and Sagar (11) — alleged negligence on NPCL’s part. The families created a ruckus after the incident. They alleged that the entrance of the sub-station was always open.

Senior officials including Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida Vineet Jaiswal, and Vice President (Operations) of NPCL Saarnath Ganguly reached the spot to take stock. “They seem to have entered and then gone to the back of the sub-station where they came into contact with the live cables and got electrocuted,” said Ganguly adding that NPCL has decided to “give `5 lakh each to the families of the victims. All expenses related to the cremation, etc will be borne by NPCL.”