No gate-crashing weddings: NIT

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After receiving complaints from the nearby areas, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra has warned its students against “gate crashing” weddings. On March 16, the Chief Warden (Boys) of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, issued a circular which said, “It has been reported that some students of our institute are going to attend marriage parties without having an invitation. This type of behaviour is considered highly unethical/ uncalled for, immoral and unwanted.”

“All the students are informed that they should desist from doing such type of uncivilised activities. Disciplinary action will be taken against students doing such type of activities as per institute rules,” it stated.

Although the circular did not spell what the punishment will be, it usually involves a fine or suspension of the student from the hostel for a period of time, said sources. “The circular has been issued after receiving complaints from the neighbourhood areas about students gate crashing weddings.

There is nothing wrong in issuing a circular as it’s not a good thing to gate-crash parties. As NIT is a reputed institute, such behaviour brings a bad name. Students studying here should not be indulging in such activities,” said an official.