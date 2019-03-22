Delhi Police receives over 4000 calls of quarrel-related cases this Holi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police received over 4,000 calls of quarrel-related incidents on Holi and issued more than 13,000 challans for violation of traffic rules, including drunk driving, officials said.

The number of challans issued by the police increased this year by around 4,000 but the total number of drunken drive cases reduced by 300, a senior traffic police officer said.

He said 13,219 challans, including 431 for interception and 1,591 for drunken driving, were issued for violations of traffic rules on Thursday. In 2018, over 9,300 people were challaned and 1,900 were booked for drunken driving.

This Holi, among 4,026 calls of quarrel, 2,440 were reported for the use of colour against his/her will, the officer said, adding no fatal incident has been reported so far, police said.

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police had urged people to follow the traffic rules and advised motorists not to drink and drive, observe speed limits, obey traffic signals and two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding to make the festival safe and secure.

Elaborate arrangements were made to ensure safety and security of people and teams with alcometers deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violators.