Home Cities Delhi

AAP to reignite movement for Delhi statehood from Saturday

Statehood has been AAP’s main political plank for the upcoming elections.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a brief lull over the past two weeks, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will restart a full-fledged push for Delhi’s statehood, said party functionaries on Friday. From Saturday, senior leaders of AAP, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who will be campaigning in North East constituency of Delhi, will spread out across the capital and lead the attack on the current BJP regime at the Centre over the grant of statehood status to the national capital. 

Senior AAP leaders and ministers in the Delhi cabinet Gopal Rai and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will address ralles in the Chandni Chowk and New Delhi parliamentary constituency respectively. 
In the veritable ‘blitzkrieg’ in the national capital, the party is planning a total of 108 public meetings by senior leaders between March 23 and April 7th to create a groundswell. Kejriwal is expected to address 35 rallies in this time period and Rai will address 30.

Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will attend 26 and 17 rallies respectively. 

Statehood has been AAP’s main political plank for the upcoming elections. The party has announced candidates for all seven seats and has been stating that it will contest the polls alone. The party has also planned a road show on Saturday in west Delhi which would be led by Rai in the presence of party’s Lok Sabha candidate for the area B S Jakhad. The campaign would also focus on the impact of government decisions like demonetisation, implementation of GST, among others, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi statehood AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp