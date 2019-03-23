AAP to reignite movement for Delhi statehood from Saturday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a brief lull over the past two weeks, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will restart a full-fledged push for Delhi’s statehood, said party functionaries on Friday. From Saturday, senior leaders of AAP, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who will be campaigning in North East constituency of Delhi, will spread out across the capital and lead the attack on the current BJP regime at the Centre over the grant of statehood status to the national capital.

Senior AAP leaders and ministers in the Delhi cabinet Gopal Rai and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will address ralles in the Chandni Chowk and New Delhi parliamentary constituency respectively.

In the veritable ‘blitzkrieg’ in the national capital, the party is planning a total of 108 public meetings by senior leaders between March 23 and April 7th to create a groundswell. Kejriwal is expected to address 35 rallies in this time period and Rai will address 30.

Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will attend 26 and 17 rallies respectively.

Statehood has been AAP’s main political plank for the upcoming elections. The party has announced candidates for all seven seats and has been stating that it will contest the polls alone. The party has also planned a road show on Saturday in west Delhi which would be led by Rai in the presence of party’s Lok Sabha candidate for the area B S Jakhad. The campaign would also focus on the impact of government decisions like demonetisation, implementation of GST, among others, the statement said.