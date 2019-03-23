HC adjourns Teltumbde’s anticipatory bail plea till April 2  

By Express News Service

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the anticipatory bail plea hearing of Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde till April 2, thereby extending his pre-arrest relief.Teltumbde has been charged with having close links with the banned CPI-Maoist and organizing the Elgaar Parishad at Pune on December 31, 2017 which allegedly led to violence at Bhima-Koregaon on January 1, 2018 in which 1 person died, 30 were injured and 300 were arrested by the police The Pune police, who are investigating the case, have demanded Teltumbde’s arrest, against which the scholar has moved the High Court.

The single-judge Bench of Justice Nitin Sambre, which had extended relief from arrest to Teltumbde twice in the past month, on Friday again adjourned the hearing till April 2. Teltumbde had been moving various courts to avoid arrest in the case. He was granted relief by the Supreme Court till February 12.The Pune police arrested him on that day. But, the sessions court in Pune had released him while declaring his arrest illegal and allowed him to seek relief from competent court.