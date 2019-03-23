Home Cities Delhi

HC adjourns Teltumbde’s anticipatory bail plea till April 2  

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the anticipatory bail plea hearing of Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde till April 2, thereby extending his pre-arrest relief.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Anand_Teltumbde

Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the anticipatory bail plea hearing of Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde till April 2, thereby extending his pre-arrest relief.Teltumbde has been charged with having close links with the banned CPI-Maoist and organizing the Elgaar Parishad at Pune on December 31, 2017 which allegedly led to violence at Bhima-Koregaon on January 1, 2018 in which 1 person died, 30 were injured and 300 were arrested by the police The Pune police, who are investigating the case, have demanded Teltumbde’s arrest, against which the scholar has moved the High Court.

The single-judge Bench of Justice Nitin Sambre, which had extended relief from arrest to Teltumbde twice in the past month, on Friday again adjourned the hearing till April 2. Teltumbde had been moving various courts to avoid arrest in the case. He was granted relief by the Supreme Court till February 12.The Pune police arrested him on that day. But, the sessions court in Pune had released him while declaring his arrest illegal and allowed him to seek relief from competent court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Teltumbde

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp