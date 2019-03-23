It’s better to visit a salon for waxing

Shahnaz Husain By

Express News Service

Waxing is the most popular method of removing hair from parts of the body, like the arms, underarms and legs. Waxing removes the hair by the roots. Although initially slightly painful, the results are generally satisfying. The skin also feels soft and smooth. Over a period of time, the hair becomes softer in texture and it is said that waxing gradually lessens hair growth.

Hot Waxes use sugar and lemon, or honey and lemon. These melt at high temperatures and harden on the skin as they cool. The hot wax is applied on the skin in the direction of hair growth. Strips of cotton cloth are placed on the wax, pressed down and then pulled off against the direction of growth.

Cold Waxes are made from a variety of ingredients, like paraffin wax and resin.

Wax made from sugar and lemon is the most common wax used by beauty salons. These natural ingredients also benefit the skin and help to remove tan. Nowadays, many kinds of readymade waxes are available, like chocolate, strawberry and aloe vera, which have skin benefits too.

Readymade cold wax or waxing strips are also available in the market which one can use in the privacy of home. But it is better to have waxing done at a salon, as the beautician is trained in hair removal. Also, at salons waxing gels are applied before and after waxing. These gels have antiseptic effect, they prevent redness and lessen the pain during waxing.

Tips to be kept in mind

l Do not expose the skin to the sun immediately after waxing, to avoid sun burns.

l Greater care should be taken while waxing sensitive areas like under the arms.

l After waxing, wrap ice cubes in a clean cloth and apply on the waxed area for a few seconds at a time. This helps to soothe the skin and close the pores.

l Add one teaspoon of boric acid to one litre of water and apply this on the waxed area to soothe the skin and make it soft and smooth.

l If the skin is prone to rashes, apply astringent lotion after waxing. Cucumber slices or juice may also be applied on the area. Soothing creams containing sandalwood or close are also available.

l There can be in-growing hair on the legs. Using a pumice stone, rub gently on the waxed area, while bathing. This helps to avoid in-grown hair and even helps to pull them out.