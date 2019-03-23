Home Cities Delhi

It’s better to visit a salon for waxing

Waxing  is the most popular method of removing hair from parts of the body, like the arms, underarms and legs.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Shahnaz Husain
Express News Service

Waxing  is the most popular method of removing hair from parts of the body, like the arms, underarms and legs. Waxing removes the hair by the roots. Although initially slightly painful, the results are generally satisfying. The skin also feels soft and smooth. Over a period of time, the hair becomes softer in texture and it is said that waxing gradually lessens hair growth.  

Hot Waxes use sugar and lemon, or honey and lemon. These melt at high temperatures and harden on the skin as they cool. The hot wax is applied on the skin in the direction of hair growth. Strips of cotton cloth are placed on the wax, pressed down and then pulled off against the direction of growth. 
Cold Waxes are made from a variety of ingredients, like paraffin wax and resin.  

Wax made from sugar and lemon is the most common wax used by beauty salons. These natural ingredients also benefit the skin and help to remove tan. Nowadays, many kinds of readymade waxes are available, like chocolate, strawberry and aloe vera, which have skin benefits too.

Readymade cold wax or waxing strips are also available in the market which one can use in the privacy of home. But it is better to have waxing done at a salon, as the beautician is trained in hair removal. Also, at salons waxing gels are applied before and after waxing. These gels have antiseptic effect, they prevent redness and lessen the pain during waxing. 

Tips to be kept in mind
l    Do not expose the skin to the sun immediately after waxing, to avoid sun burns. 
l    Greater care should be taken while waxing sensitive areas like under the arms. 
l    After waxing, wrap ice cubes in a clean cloth and apply on the waxed area for a few seconds at a time. This helps to soothe the skin and close the pores. 
l    Add one teaspoon of boric acid to one litre of water and apply this on the waxed area to soothe the skin and make it soft and smooth. 
l    If the skin is prone to rashes, apply astringent lotion after waxing. Cucumber slices or juice may also be applied on the area. Soothing creams containing sandalwood or close are also available. 
l    There can be in-growing hair on the legs. Using a pumice stone, rub gently on the waxed area, while bathing. This helps to avoid in-grown hair and even helps to pull them out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp