Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Man shot dead, another hurt on Holi

A man was allegedly shot dead and another injured when a group of friends was celebrating Holi in Outer North district’s Narela area, police said on Friday.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A man was allegedly shot dead and another injured when a group of friends was celebrating Holi in Outer North district’s Narela area, police said on Friday.

A scuffle broke out between Dinesh and Deepak over some issue when they were celebrating Holi along with other friends, they said. Someone opened fire and a bullet hit Dinesh. He later succumbed to injuries at a hospital, Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), said.

Deepak, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is said to be out of danger, he said. Sharma said police were yet to ascertain who among the group or the duo opened fire. He said a case has been registered and the matter was being probed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Holi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp