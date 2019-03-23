Delhi: Man shot dead, another hurt on Holi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man was allegedly shot dead and another injured when a group of friends was celebrating Holi in Outer North district’s Narela area, police said on Friday.

A scuffle broke out between Dinesh and Deepak over some issue when they were celebrating Holi along with other friends, they said. Someone opened fire and a bullet hit Dinesh. He later succumbed to injuries at a hospital, Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), said.

Deepak, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is said to be out of danger, he said. Sharma said police were yet to ascertain who among the group or the duo opened fire. He said a case has been registered and the matter was being probed.