Over 11,000 quarrel calls to PCR on Holi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police outlined the measures it had taken on Holi in the city. It said that 11,568 calls to report quarrels and five fatal accidents were reported. As many as 16,554 challans — including 1,736 for drunken driving, 416 for using the wrong carriageway, 326 for dangerous driving, 409 for over-speeding, 1,446 for triple riding and 5,092 for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet— were issued.

Last year, 12,630 challans were issued. “In total, 11,568 calls were received in last 24 hours, as against 14,504 calls during the corresponding year,” an official said. Delhi Police Spokesperson Madhur Verma said that elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the Holi festival was celebrated in the spirit of festive fervour. All District DCPs, he said, were directed to personally supervise the arrangements and many policemen and women were dressed in plain clothes during patrolling.

“The maximum personnel were deployed to maintain heightened visibility in public places. In addition to the local staff, 33 reserved companies were also deployed to bolster the strength of local police,” Verma said, adding that police patrolling was intensified. He further said that vulnerable pockets were identified for deployment of extra staff and the RWAs were activated to check the Holi revelers.

“We paid special attention to university areas, hostels and PG accommodations,” he said. “Several Traffic teams were formed and deployed to check traffic violations across the city. The Holi celebrations were largely peaceful due to strategic and stronger visibility of police,” he added.

Two men die after touching a live wire

Two men were electrocuted to death in east Delhi’s Mandawali area after they accidentally touched a live wire hanging from a broken pipe during Holi, police said on Friday.