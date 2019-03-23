Home Cities Delhi

Over 11,000 quarrel calls to PCR on Holi

All District DCPs were directed to personally supervise the arrangements and many policemen and women were dressed in plain clothes during patrolling. 

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Traffic Police officer checks a person for the drink and drive campaign on the day of Holi Festival in New Delhi on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police outlined the measures it had taken on Holi in the city. It said that 11,568 calls to report quarrels and five fatal accidents were reported. As many as 16,554 challans — including 1,736 for drunken driving, 416 for using the wrong carriageway, 326 for dangerous driving, 409 for over-speeding, 1,446 for triple riding and 5,092 for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet— were issued.

Last year, 12,630 challans were issued.  “In total, 11,568 calls were received in last 24 hours, as against 14,504 calls during the corresponding year,” an official said. Delhi Police Spokesperson Madhur Verma said that elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the Holi festival was celebrated in the spirit of festive fervour. All District DCPs, he said, were directed to personally supervise the arrangements and many policemen and women were dressed in plain clothes during patrolling. 

“The maximum personnel were deployed to maintain heightened visibility in public places. In addition to the local staff, 33 reserved companies were also deployed to bolster the strength of local police,” Verma said, adding that police patrolling was intensified. He further said that vulnerable pockets were identified for deployment of extra staff and the RWAs were activated to check the Holi revelers. 

“We paid special attention to university areas, hostels and PG accommodations,” he said. “Several Traffic teams were formed and deployed to check traffic violations across the city. The Holi celebrations were largely peaceful due to strategic and stronger visibility of police,” he added.

Two men die after touching a live wire
Two men were electrocuted to death in east Delhi’s Mandawali area after they accidentally touched a live wire hanging from a broken pipe during Holi, police said on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Holi Holi accidents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp