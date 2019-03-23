Home Cities Delhi

The only plant with leaves having five different tastes

The leaves of this plant are only one-of-its-kind, and when chewed the five different flavours come out, starting with sour followed by bitter, sweet, pungent and ending with astringent.

Published: 23rd March 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Ganesh Babu N M
Express News Service

Neem leaves are known for the bitter taste; tamarind leaves and Gongura leaves are sour; stevia is the sweetest; leaves of Geranium are Astringent and Radish leaves are the pungent in nature. But there is only one plant that possesses the leaves with all five different tastes. It is botanically known as Begonia malabarica Lam, belonging to Begoniaceae family.

The leaves of this plant are only one-of-its-kind, and when chewed the five different flavours come out, starting with sour followed by bitter, sweet, pungent and ending with astringent. These leaves are used in the Siddha system of medicine as one of the kaya kalpa species (reversing the ageing process and removing all impurities and toxins).

The shape of the leaves is like a conch shell, which is why it is also called Sangu Narayana Sanjeevi in Tamil. The leaves are used to treat blood cancer, heart diseases, skin infections and respiratory  issues.  B. malabarica is a sub-succulent herb, up to 60 cm tall. Stems are usually reddish-pink with many branches. The leaves are 5 to 18cm long and 3-10cm broad. The inflorescence is dichotomously branched cyme. 
Male flowers have many stamens, and the flowers are bright yellow. Female flowers are pink and curved into twisted branches. The herb is found in India and Sri Lanka. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp