Home Cities Delhi

Battle between two lines of thought, says Manoj Tiwari

Local BJP MP Udit Raj claimed he had accomplished many works that were not done in the last 50 year in North West Delhi.

Published: 25th March 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari addresses Vijay Sankalp Sabha at Delhi’s Mangolpur Khurd on Sunday | BJP DELHI TWITTER

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  People in Delhi will see a contest between two thoughts of which one is based on dynastic politics and the other on positive thinking and nationalism, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Sunday.
Tiwari and his party colleagues participated in two Vijay Sankalp Sabhas at Sangam Vihar in South Delhi and Mangolpur Khurd in North West Delhi.

“In these elections there is contest between two thoughts. One is based on dynastic politics and the other on positive thinking and nationalism. The country has witnessed all round development during five years,” Tiwari said in his address as  he launched the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign from Mangolpur Khurd. 

“The people of Delhi gave Kejriwal a massive mandate, but he is begging for an alliance with the Congress party which lost all the seats in Delhi. Kejriwal has made Delhi number 1 in pollution instead of developing the city.”

Local BJP MP Udit Raj claimed he had accomplished many works that were not done in the last 50 year in North West Delhi. “We constructed 10 ROBs to solve the problem of traffic jam and pollution. But the Kejriwal government obstructed construction of bridges in Ghewada, Kirari and Narela,” he said.    

 At the rally in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri extolled the work done by the NDA government in its rule. “The South Delhi Constituency party workers also took up various projects for the welfare of the people, be it improvement of lakes, setting up of dispensaries, or paving roads in colonies.”

Time has come now that the BJP workers should reach out to public and apprise them about the development works carried out by the Modi government, Biduri asserted. Prominent among those who attended the  event were BJP Pradesh Secretary Vikram Bidhuri, Mahila Morcha president Poonam Parashar Jha, and district head Manoj Shokeen. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Mangolpur Khurd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp