Battle between two lines of thought, says Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People in Delhi will see a contest between two thoughts of which one is based on dynastic politics and the other on positive thinking and nationalism, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Sunday.

Tiwari and his party colleagues participated in two Vijay Sankalp Sabhas at Sangam Vihar in South Delhi and Mangolpur Khurd in North West Delhi.

“In these elections there is contest between two thoughts. One is based on dynastic politics and the other on positive thinking and nationalism. The country has witnessed all round development during five years,” Tiwari said in his address as he launched the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign from Mangolpur Khurd.

“The people of Delhi gave Kejriwal a massive mandate, but he is begging for an alliance with the Congress party which lost all the seats in Delhi. Kejriwal has made Delhi number 1 in pollution instead of developing the city.”

Local BJP MP Udit Raj claimed he had accomplished many works that were not done in the last 50 year in North West Delhi. “We constructed 10 ROBs to solve the problem of traffic jam and pollution. But the Kejriwal government obstructed construction of bridges in Ghewada, Kirari and Narela,” he said.

At the rally in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri extolled the work done by the NDA government in its rule. “The South Delhi Constituency party workers also took up various projects for the welfare of the people, be it improvement of lakes, setting up of dispensaries, or paving roads in colonies.”

Time has come now that the BJP workers should reach out to public and apprise them about the development works carried out by the Modi government, Biduri asserted. Prominent among those who attended the event were BJP Pradesh Secretary Vikram Bidhuri, Mahila Morcha president Poonam Parashar Jha, and district head Manoj Shokeen.