Defeat Modi or else he will be Prime Minister forever: Arvind Kejriwal

Published: 25th March 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exhorted “patriots” to come out together for stopping Narendra Modi from becoming prime minister in this year’s Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal also alleged that the Modi government is “following” German dictator “Adolf Hitler’s tactics” to run the country.  

“Today, every patriot should have only one motive to stop the Modi government from coming back to power again at any cost... if they (BJP) come to power in 2019, he (Modi) will be the prime minister forever,” he said at the book launch of “Vada Faramoshi”, a compilation of replies under the Right to Information Act to queries on the Central government’s works.  

If Modi becomes the prime minister again there will be no election in the country, warned Kejriwal. 
Pointing at the attack on a Muslim family in Gurugram, he said the people from minority community were being harassed for no  fault of theirs. “Today, anyone who questions the Modi government is labelled an ‘anti-national’,” he added. 

