Home Cities Delhi

Body of DMRC staff member recovered from Metro Bhawan

Police suspect that Prajapati took the extreme step due to marital discord. He had married Priya Verma on December 15, 2018 and she reportedly left him just a month later.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old employee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was found dead on Monday in the basement of the Metro Bhawan, after he allegedly committed suicide, police officers said.
The deceased, identified as Mahesh Prajapati, hailed from Varanasi and was living in Govindpuri.
A DMRC spokesperson said Prajapati worked as a maintenance fitter since 2017.  He was found dead in the basement near the stairs. A missing report had been filed for him at the Barahkhamba Road road police station on March 23.

Police suspect that Prajapati took the extreme step due to marital discord. He had married Priya Verma on December 15, 2018 and she reportedly left him just a month later.  

DMRC authorities informed the police when his body was found. The police took the sent the body for a post-mortem, said a DMRC official, adding a crime investigation team of the police also visited the spot and that matter is being further investigated.

“It appears that the incident may have taken place on the evening of Friday when the office was closing for the weekend. The office reopened today (Monday) morning and the body was noticed.  DMRC is taking up the matter with the security agency responsible for the security of the Metro Bhawan as to how they could not detect the body earlier,” said the spokesperson.

According to CCTV footage, Prajapati was last seen on March 22 moving towards the stairs on the seventh floor of the Metro Bhawan building.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMRC spokesperson Delhi Metro Metro Bhawan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp