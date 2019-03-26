Body of DMRC staff member recovered from Metro Bhawan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old employee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was found dead on Monday in the basement of the Metro Bhawan, after he allegedly committed suicide, police officers said.

The deceased, identified as Mahesh Prajapati, hailed from Varanasi and was living in Govindpuri.

A DMRC spokesperson said Prajapati worked as a maintenance fitter since 2017. He was found dead in the basement near the stairs. A missing report had been filed for him at the Barahkhamba Road road police station on March 23.

Police suspect that Prajapati took the extreme step due to marital discord. He had married Priya Verma on December 15, 2018 and she reportedly left him just a month later.

DMRC authorities informed the police when his body was found. The police took the sent the body for a post-mortem, said a DMRC official, adding a crime investigation team of the police also visited the spot and that matter is being further investigated.

“It appears that the incident may have taken place on the evening of Friday when the office was closing for the weekend. The office reopened today (Monday) morning and the body was noticed. DMRC is taking up the matter with the security agency responsible for the security of the Metro Bhawan as to how they could not detect the body earlier,” said the spokesperson.

According to CCTV footage, Prajapati was last seen on March 22 moving towards the stairs on the seventh floor of the Metro Bhawan building.