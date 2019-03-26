BSES asks consumers to pitch in for Earth Hour 2019 by ‘disconnecting’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi power distribution company (discom) BSES on Monday urged its over 40 lakh consumers to “switch off” their electric appliances during Earth Hour on March 30, 2019, to show their concern for the environment.

According to the company, consumers should show their concern for the environment by switching off their electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures for one hour starting 8.30 p.m (local time) on Saturday.

Delhi citizens will be joining over a billon counterparts in Mumbai, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Sydney and Rome, among many other cities in over 180 countries, a statement from the discom said.

The company further said Earth Hour 2019 will also be the platform that launches the “Give Up to Give Back” movement, encouraging millions of Indians to give up wasteful practices, habits and lifestyles to give back to the planet that makes life possible.

Commenting on the importance of a sustainable planet, a BSES spokesperson said: “As conscientious corporate citizens of Delhi, BSES urges its consumers to opt for paper-less bills, thus giving up paper waste.”

The BSES sister discoms “BRPL and BYPL will also switch off all non-essential lights at their over 400 offices, spread across an area of around 950 sq.kms, during the appointed hour (8.30 to 9.30 pm) on March 30,” the statement said.

Last year, BSES saved 183 MW in Delhi’s total contribution of 305 MW during Earth Hour, it added.

Earth Hour is celebrated every year to raise awareness about growing claimte change problems and to raise awareness on saving electricity.

Environmental awareness

Earth Hour is celebrated every year on March 30. It is an initiative started by the World Wildlife Fund. The movement this year will focus on bringing about an awareness on climate change and sustainable practices which are crucial to stave the dangers of a global resources crisis and weather-related anomalies that can potentially kill thousands every year