Home Cities Delhi

EPCH awarded for holding Handicrafts and Gift Fair

EPCH has received Exhibition Excellence Award for organising IHGF-Delhi Fair as Top Make in India Supporting Show by Exhibition Showcase.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Exhibition Excellence Award.

By Express News Service

EPCH has received Exhibition Excellence Award for organising IHGF-Delhi Fair as Top Make in India Supporting Show by Exhibition Showcase. Exhibition Showcase is an annual event and the idea behind these is to recognise and promote Exhibition and Convention Industry.The EPCH has been organising Indian Handicrafts & Gifts Fair since 1994 twice in a year — in February  and October. The fair began in the year 1994 as IHGF (renamed in 2014 as IHGF-Delhi Fair) with 313 exhibitors  while this year, in its 48th edition during IHGF-Delhi Fair Autumn 2019, it will have more than 3,200 exhibitors with 14 product categories and over 2,000 styles and items on display.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Exhibition Excellence Award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp