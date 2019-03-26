EPCH awarded for holding Handicrafts and Gift Fair

By Express News Service

EPCH has received Exhibition Excellence Award for organising IHGF-Delhi Fair as Top Make in India Supporting Show by Exhibition Showcase. Exhibition Showcase is an annual event and the idea behind these is to recognise and promote Exhibition and Convention Industry.The EPCH has been organising Indian Handicrafts & Gifts Fair since 1994 twice in a year — in February and October. The fair began in the year 1994 as IHGF (renamed in 2014 as IHGF-Delhi Fair) with 313 exhibitors while this year, in its 48th edition during IHGF-Delhi Fair Autumn 2019, it will have more than 3,200 exhibitors with 14 product categories and over 2,000 styles and items on display.