Gurugram home attack: Five accused arrested

NEW DELHI: Days after eleven members of a Muslim family were attacked by a group of assailants with sticks while they were playing cricket on Holi in the Bhondsi area here, the police on Monday said five of the accused had been arrested so far.

Gurugram Police Spokesperson Subhash Boken said the fresh arrests in the case include those of Dharmender and Sunil — residents of Naya Gaon village.

On Sunday, one person had been arrested in the day time while two other were arrested late in the night.

“Some of the accused have been identified. We are conducting raids and are making efforts to arrest more men, involved in the incident,” said Boken.

He said and FIR was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causes hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 5 pm, at the home of Mohammad Sajid, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and has been living here for the last three years with his wife Sameena and six children.

According to the testimoniies of the victims, Sajid and his family members were playing when two men started aqbusing the. When the family ignored the abuses, the duo reportedly went back and returned with a crowd which barged into the house and thrashed Sajid and other family members. The attack was captured on video by one of the family members which went viral on social media.