Home Cities Delhi

No new patients in Delhi's AIIMS trauma centre for a month

Several surgeries scheduled for Monday were postponed due to the non-functional Operation Theatre (OT) adjacent to the site of the fire, they said.

Published: 26th March 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Two of five operation theatres were damaged in Sunday’s fire | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sunday’s fire is likely to lead authorities to suspend admissions to the trauma department of the AIIMS Trauma Centre here, the biggest such facility in the country, for over a month, hospital officials familiar with developments said on Monday.

Several surgeries scheduled for Monday were postponed due to the non-functional Operation Theatre (OT) adjacent to the site of the fire, they said.Every day 25-30 emergency surgeries on an average are performed at the five major operation theatres in the facility, named Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre.

“We cannot admit anyone one new because of the non-functional OT complex. Patients who suffer trauma injuries or accidents come here and are emergency cases, mostly requiring surgery. Four to five emergency surgeries scheduled for Monday, that could not wait, are being performed at the main AIIMS facility. Rest of the surgeries, based on priority, would be performed over the next few days,” said one of the officials cited above.

Luckily, the outpatient department of the facility is functional and patients are being treated.Those unaware of the fire and had turned up at the facility are now being referred elsewhere.Though the extent of the damage has not yet been ascertained, the engineering team which inspected it has estimated the repair will take at least two months.

“The first floor was to be renovated to make five more OTs and one which was functional was dismantled couple of months back. That might be started again for the time being,” a senior doctor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS Trauma Centre AIIMS fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp