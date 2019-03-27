Home Cities Delhi

AAP candidate’s nomination in Gautam Budh Nagar rejected

 In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party the nomination of its candidate Shweta Sharma, who was fielded from Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN) constituency, has been disqualified on Tuesday. 

Published: 27th March 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

AAP

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party the nomination of its candidate Shweta Sharma, who was fielded from Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN) constituency, has been disqualified on Tuesday. 
The AAP will have no candidate as March 25 was the last day for filing nominations. Sharma’s was among the eight nominations rejected by poll officials due to discrepancies, technical errors and a lack of requisite papers after scrutiny. 

According to the GBN district magistrate, who is also the Returning Officer, Sharma did not have the required number of proposers to back her candidature. “She had mentioned only one proposer in her form,” said BN Singh. “A national party or a state-recognized party requires a single backer. However, it is not in the case of AAP, and 10 proposers were needed to back the candidate.” 

“The lack of the required proposers was a substantial flaw despite her being given plenty of opportunities to complete her nomination papers till 3 pm on March 25. But, when we found on scrutiny of her nomination papers today that the requisite support was missing, her nomination was disqualified.” 

Shweta alleged a conspiracy by the opposition. “My papers were rejected under section 33(4) of The Representation of the People Act. There was deliberate misinformation given to me at the behest of the opposition and they had a major role to play in the rejection of my papers,” she claimed. “However, I am not de-motivated and I will continue my fight against corruption, empowerment of women and betterment of the education system.”  

Shweta, the lone woman candidate for the seat, was to face BJP leader Mahesh Sharma, among others. Shweta is a professor with an MBA in Human Resources, an M.Phil, and is pursuing a PhD.
The other candidates whose nominations were rejected included four independents. Now there are 13 candidates in the fray. The GBN constituency has over 22 lakh voters and goes to polls on April 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp